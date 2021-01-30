Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 9,992 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,515 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 9,992 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 82.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,616,636 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $215,414,000 after buying an additional 2,086,067 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,771 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 22.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,847,866 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $179,542,000 after purchasing an additional 713,019 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 27.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150,260 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $146,991,000 after purchasing an additional 675,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 225.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,829,531 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $132,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Union Gaming Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Macquarie lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.58 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average is $51.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

