Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,597 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $118.65 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $124.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.37 and its 200 day moving average is $109.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

