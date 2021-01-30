Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,170 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONG opened at $246.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.45. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $131.88 and a 52 week high of $257.69.

