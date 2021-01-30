Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,735 shares of company stock worth $376,335. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $37.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.19.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Article: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.