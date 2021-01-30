Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,430 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Novavax by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 52.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Novavax during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Novavax from $211.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.06.

In other Novavax news, CMO John Trizzino sold 17,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,949,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at $613,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVAX opened at $220.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.78. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $235.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.56 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

