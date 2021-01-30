Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 97.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PANW opened at $350.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $354.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.60. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $375.00. The company has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $324,643.02. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 133,917 shares in the company, valued at $31,549,506.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total value of $2,672,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 914,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,784,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,656 shares of company stock valued at $51,353,212 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.38.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

