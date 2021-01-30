Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Stock Price Up 7% After Analyst Upgrade

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)’s share price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $195.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Avalara traded as high as $156.95 and last traded at $155.40. 1,136,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 680,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.18.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AVLR. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avalara in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

In related news, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $3,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,896,310.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $136,964.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,338,613.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,818 shares of company stock valued at $50,348,913 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Avalara by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

