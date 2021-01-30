Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) PT Raised to $173.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ADP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $165.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.60. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.