Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Autolus Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. The company’s pipeline of product candidate involved in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours. Autolus Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

AUTL has been the topic of several other research reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Autolus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Shares of AUTL opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.75. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $17.19.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 37,879 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.