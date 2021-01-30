Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00.

AUTL has been the subject of several other reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ AUTL opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $17.19. The firm has a market cap of $384.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.75.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.01). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. Equities analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $132,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 26.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 37,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.