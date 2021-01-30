Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) was down 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $111.36 and last traded at $115.71. Approximately 860,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 750,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATHM shares. Mizuho raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.10 to $117.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Autohome from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Autohome presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.37.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $6.44. The business had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.77 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Autohome during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Autohome Company Profile (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

