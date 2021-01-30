Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Autohome Inc. offers an online destination for automobile consumers primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com delivers content to automobile buyers and owners. It also offers advertising services; dealer subscription services; used automobile listings services; automobile dealer subscription services as well as operates automotive aftermarket services platform and real-time feedback on the service providers. Autohome Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ATHM. HSBC began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Autohome from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.10 to $117.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Autohome from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Autohome from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autohome presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.33.

ATHM stock opened at $110.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.37. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $6.44. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 28,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

