Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.05.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Autohome from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.10 to $117.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Autohome during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Autohome by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 176,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,351,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Autohome in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $941,000.

ATHM stock traded down $5.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.23. 673,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,438. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.37.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $6.44. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Autohome’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Autohome will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

