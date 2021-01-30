Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

QRNNF stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. Aurizon has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10.

Get Aurizon alerts:

About Aurizon

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. It operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. The company transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.