Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) PT Raised to $34.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) had its price objective increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AUPH. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bloom Burton lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 67,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

