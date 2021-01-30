Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.55) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.55) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.26). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.