AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Trimmed by Optas LLC

Optas LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,517 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 850.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AT&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,117 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,784,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in AT&T by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,046,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,416 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Wolfe Research began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

Shares of T stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $38.82. The firm has a market cap of $204.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.