Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given New $260.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist cut shares of Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlassian from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.76.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $231.13 on Friday. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $110.01 and a 12-month high of $250.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of -127.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.46.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 227.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

