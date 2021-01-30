Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.60

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and traded as low as $7.86. Atlantia shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 21,895 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATASY. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlantia in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 15,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

