Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

ATHX has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Athersys in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Dawson James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Athersys in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ ATHX opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. Athersys has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $382.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of -1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Athersys will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $40,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 477,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Athersys during the second quarter worth $37,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athersys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Athersys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 27.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

