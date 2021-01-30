Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Shares Up 2.7%

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF)’s share price shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 108,810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 189,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Athabasca Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

