Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGD) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGD) was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.44 and last traded at $24.91. Approximately 31,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 43,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

A number of research firms have commented on ARGGD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts; and motor sport activities.

