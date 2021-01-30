Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 78.5% from the December 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Associated British Foods stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. Associated British Foods has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $35.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average of $26.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Societe Generale raised Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Associated British Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

