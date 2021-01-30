Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $263.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will report sales of $263.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $261.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $266.90 million. Associated Banc reported sales of $305.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASB. TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

ASB stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $17.94. 1,947,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $20.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In related news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,051.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the third quarter worth about $2,362,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Associated Banc by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 31,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

