Asset Dedication LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.62. 822,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,913. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $94.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.12.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.