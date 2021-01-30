Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 717 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 981.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.41. 500,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,434. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.74. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $31.16.

