Asset Dedication LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Hambro & Partners raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Insiders bought 410,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,542 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON traded down $7.47 on Friday, hitting $195.37. 4,635,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,071,113. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus increased their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

