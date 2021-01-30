Asset Dedication LLC Grows Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.73.

MA stock traded down $7.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $316.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,627,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,514. The company has a market cap of $315.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $337.87 and its 200-day moving average is $331.89.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.30, for a total transaction of $8,798,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,336,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,959,062,749.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 600,248 shares of company stock worth $192,184,106 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.