Asset Dedication LLC Decreases Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned 0.12% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,969,000 after purchasing an additional 225,122 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 998,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,221,000 after purchasing an additional 26,734 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 907,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 42,027 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 758,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,905,000 after purchasing an additional 43,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 518,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 20,415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBDO stock remained flat at $$26.23 during trading hours on Friday. 228,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,383. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.24. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $26.39.

