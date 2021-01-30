Asset Dedication LLC Buys 365 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,952,000 after acquiring an additional 40,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

NYSE LOW traded down $5.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.85. 4,400,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,269,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.63. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

