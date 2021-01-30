Asset Dedication LLC Buys 22,000 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 1.0% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 122,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 75,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 66,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 19,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock remained flat at $$17.55 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,994,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,271,316. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.87. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

