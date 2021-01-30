Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 57,833 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,833 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Asset Dedication LLC owned 0.66% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCO. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

BSCO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.34. The company had a trading volume of 313,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,285. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $22.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.27.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.