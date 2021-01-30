Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.83

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.83 and last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 6928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.97 million, a PE ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 34,920 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $409,960.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,228 shares of company stock worth $1,583,782. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 518.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

