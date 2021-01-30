Arthur M. Krieg Buys 1,701 Shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Stock

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) insider Arthur M. Krieg purchased 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $22,198.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 733,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,568,142.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CMPI opened at $15.65 on Friday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.86.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.44). On average, analysts predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPI. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

