Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $3.24 Million in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 25.4% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,892,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $228.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.71.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LH. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.11.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

