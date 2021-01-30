Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires New Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Hologic by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Hologic by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Hologic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $79.73 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $81.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.41.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

