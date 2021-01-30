Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Trading Up 37.8%

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)’s share price was up 37.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.48 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 994,160 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,145% from the average daily volume of 79,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $91.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. Research analysts forecast that Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.05% of Armata Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates includes AP-SA02, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial and AP-SA01 that targets staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

