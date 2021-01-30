Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Cut to Hold at SEB Equity Research

SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARRJF. SEB Equities lowered shares of Arjo AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Arjo AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Arjo AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

ARRJF opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. Arjo AB has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $8.02.

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. The company offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, prevention of pressure ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

