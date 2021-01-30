Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Increased to $324.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ANET. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $235.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.05.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $307.56 on Thursday. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $320.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $157,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 878 shares in the company, valued at $184,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total value of $32,677,927.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,968.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,317 shares of company stock worth $91,119,118 over the last three months. 23.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

