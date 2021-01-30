Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 36.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 808.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Barclays lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

Shares of ARCC opened at $17.30 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $115,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,371.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

