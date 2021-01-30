Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bradesco Corretora

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Bradesco Corretora in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.23 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 290,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 205,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 567,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 84,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.