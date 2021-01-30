Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,428 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,790,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 272.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 884,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,127,000 after acquiring an additional 647,139 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 483.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 606,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after acquiring an additional 502,400 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,950,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,644,000 after acquiring an additional 428,336 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,156,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $751,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,084.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM opened at $50.01 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

