Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Get Aravive alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ARAV. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aravive in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aravive from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aravive currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.89. Aravive has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 3.20.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). On average, equities analysts predict that Aravive will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vinay Shah bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $46,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aravive during the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Aravive by 240.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 31,956 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aravive during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Aravive by 27,318.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Aravive during the third quarter worth approximately $420,000. Institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aravive (ARAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.