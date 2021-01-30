Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AQST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.29. 1,096,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,318. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 3.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 1,035.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 586,243 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 236.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 127,202 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $516,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 972.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 106,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

