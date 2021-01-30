Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

APTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aptinyx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Aptinyx from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Aptinyx from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptinyx currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.32.

Aptinyx stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $220.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 46.43% and a negative net margin of 2,108.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million. Research analysts forecast that Aptinyx will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aptinyx by 33.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 52,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aptinyx by 14.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aptinyx by 28.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after buying an additional 556,155 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Aptinyx by 126.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 26,120 shares during the period. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

