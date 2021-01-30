Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin Sells 23,364 Shares of Stock

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 23,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $264,246.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 744,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,423,314.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AAOI stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $17.57. The company has a market cap of $252.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 11.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,566,000 after purchasing an additional 338,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 212.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 373,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 254,300 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,258,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

