Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $115.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $74.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. DA Davidson raised Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Shares of AMAT opened at $96.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.86 and its 200-day moving average is $72.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,645,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,231 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,799 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $137,127,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 350.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,916,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in Applied Materials by 694.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,506,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $89,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,646 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

