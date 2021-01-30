Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Applied Industrial Technologies has raised its dividend payment by 10.3% over the last three years.

NYSE:AIT opened at $70.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.16 and a 200-day moving average of $68.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.66 and a beta of 1.47. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.68 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $116,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,634.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $350,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,765 shares of company stock valued at $521,591. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

