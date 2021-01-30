Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $145.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.33.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.96 on Tuesday. Apple has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.