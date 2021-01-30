Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $170.00 at Cascend Securities

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price upped by Cascend Securities from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $131.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.13 and a 200-day moving average of $118.43. Apple has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Apple by 278.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 390,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $45,186,000 after purchasing an additional 286,949 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 297.7% in the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 634,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $72,898,000 after buying an additional 474,690 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 322.9% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 70,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 298.5% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,662 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,439,000 after acquiring an additional 164,534 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.